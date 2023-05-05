Sundaram Ramaswami

Friday 5 May 2023 17:59

A Red Bull win at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix could potentially secure the drivers and constructors championships for the team, statistics show ahead of the race.

As the second Miami Grand Prix weekend approaches, Red Bull has a steady lead and could be set to secure another winning year.

The Florida race, set to be the 74th F1 championship round to be held in the USA, promises an exciting weekend.

Will Lewis Hamilton return to a US podium? Will Logan Sargeant make a good showing at his home race?

Here are the key stats you need to know for this weekend…

Red Bull could clinch drivers and constructors wins this weekend

A Red Bull victory this weekend could potentially secure both titles for the team this year.

In the past, every team that has won the first five races of the season has gone on to win both titles that year.

It was seen with McLaren in 1988, Williams in 1992 and 1996, Ferrari in 2004, and Mercedes in 2014 and 2019.

Will Verstappen equal Hamilton and Schumacher’s record?

If reigning champion Max Verstappen snatches a win this weekend, he will join the likes of F1 greats Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in winning four consecutive US races.

If he outscores Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin by 17 points, he will surpass him and claim third position on the all-time point scorers list in F1.

Mercedes: Will Hamilton’s dry spell end after no US wins since 2017?

Lewis Hamilton, pictured above in Miami this week, has not won a US race since 2017

While Lewis Hamilton holds the most US race wins with six, he has not won a US race since 2017.

Mercedes as a team, however, has finished on the podium in eight out of the last nine races held in the USA.

Hamilton also remains the only driver to have completed 100 per cent of all race laps in the USA since his debut in 2007.

Can Ferrari drivers clinch incredible 800-podium milestone?

Ferrari is on the verge of completing a historic milestone, with an incredible 799 podiums to its name.

One more podium finish would make them the first constructor in F1 history to achieve the remarkable feat of 800 podiums.

Are Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc up to the task?

Ferrari US wins frozen in time

Ferrari's most recent driver to win in the USA is ‘Iceman’ Kimi Raikkonen , who is also their last drivers' champion.

Only Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have had drivers stand on the US podium in the hybrid era.

Aston Martin’s Alonso has rocky record in US

Fernando Alonso has taken podium finishes twice in the USA, with his best result being second place in 2007.

However, he has never won in the country and has suffered six DNFs.

Gasly yet to score points in US over six-year career

Despite having made his debut six years ago, Pierre Gasly has yet to score points in any race held in the USA.

Will the Alpine driver be able to shake off that title this weekend?

Sargeant’s chance to make history this weekend

Williams’s Logan Sargeant is set to compete in three ‘home’ races (Miami, Texas, Las Vegas) this year, becoming only the third driver in F1 history to do so.

The other two are Eddie Cheever in 1982 and Antonio Giovinazzi in 2020.

American Logan Sargeant will have three home races this year

If Sargeant secures a points finish at one of his home races, he will make history by becoming the first American driver to score on home soil since Cheever did so at the 1989 United States GP.

Mario Andretti remains the last American to win on home soil, in 1977.

