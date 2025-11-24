New Era launch Black Friday sale with F1 hats up to 50% off

F1's headwear partner New Era have launched their Black Friday sale ahead of the annual discount frenzy set to kick off later this week.

Following F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix, New Era have kickstarted the merchandise pricedrop with an early access sale, available to members only. But don't worry, becoming a member is not only simple and quick but also free!

Just sign up with an email and select a password to create an account, which will unlock a whole heap of deals on F1 hats, caps and teamwear, and offer members double points on purchases.

New Era is a partner of multiple F1 teams, including Red Bull, McLaren, Haas and Alpine, with all those teams included in this year's Black Friday sale. Here are the best deals on offer via the official New Era website now.

McLaren Adjustable Cap: £29 to £21.75

This official McLaren F1 team snapback features a structured crown, orange McLaren logo and New Era flag emblem. It is now 25 per cent off and available to buy here.

McLaren Racing Orange Beanie: £27 to £13.50

This item comes in the iconic McLaren Racing papaya shade and is perfect for the winter months. Click here to buy the F1 hat which is now half price.

McLaren Washed Black Oversized T-Shirt: £44 to £22

New Era don't just stock headwear, as a partner of McLaren, they sell all kinds of official team merchandise. This stylish McLaren F1 tee would be the perfect Black Friday purchase, and it's now half price! Click here to buy.

Red Bull Verstappen Brazil Race Special 9SEVENTY Cap: £42 to £31.50

This adjustable cap is a must-have for F1 fans who have become accustomed to Verstappen's commanding performances at the Brazilian GP. Following this year's race in Sao Paulo, the Dutchman's official number 1 Brazil cap is on offer for £31.50, click here to shop.

Red Bull Trucker Cap: £33 to £26.40

Moving on to the F1 team that reigning champion Max Verstappen calls home- Red Bull! This F1 trucker cap is an essential piece of merchandise for any Red Bull fan and it is now 20 per cent off online in the early Black Friday sale.

Red Bull Essential 9FIFTY Snapback: £36 to £18

The collectors club price of this Oracle Red Bull Racing classic snapback is just £18! It comes in a S-M or a M-L. Click here to get yours while stocks last.

Red Bull Blue Oversized T-Shirt: £44 to £28.60

If you're not a fan of the traditional Red Bull Racing colours or you're just simply looking to get hold of F1 kit with a bit of personality, New Era have included a gorgeous bright blue and yellow F1 t-shirt in their Black Friday sale. Collectors club members can now purchase the item here for just £28.60.

Haas Bearman Silverstone Special Cap: £41 to £20.50

As a rising British star of F1, Ollie Bearman is quickly gaining popularity among fans, especially those from the UK. To mark the young Haas driver's rookie F1 season, why not pick up the Haas F1 Bearman Silverstone Race Special Stretch Snap Adjustable Cap for half price, available here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

