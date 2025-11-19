McLaren's Max Verstappen comments spark F1 investigation
The F1 commission are set to have a look at whether Max Verstappen's engine swap at the Brazilian Grand Prix should count towards Red Bull's 2025 cost cap.
Red Bull opted to completely change Verstappen's power unit having qualified 16th for the race, allowing the Dutchman to rise up through the field and take a brilliant podium, despite his car looking off the pace all weekend long.
Of course, Verstappen incurred penalties for the engine swap and had to start from the pit lane, but a lap two safety car pretty much evaporated that penalty of starting in the pits rather than 16th, where he had initially qualified.
McLaren boss Andrea Stella, whose two drivers are involved in a championship battle with Verstappen, questioned after the race whether Verstappen's engine change should count towards Red Bull's cost cap, something that could push the Milton Keynes outfit above the limit.
Since 2021, all teams have had to adhere to a cost cap throughout the season that incorporates parts and power unit elements as well as a range of other components. In 2025, that cost cap stands at £106million.
Some teams have raised concerns about the current rule that allows a team to use an engine change without impacting on their cost cap if it is changed for genuine reliability concerns. It's believed that if a team voluntarily opts for an engine swap for pure performance reasons, then that should be included in the cost cap.
Now, it's been revealed that the F1 commission will discuss the matter of Verstappen and Red Bull's power units at a meeting on Friday before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
A verdict against Red Bull could potentially have ramifications for the F1 title race between Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|341
Stella calls into question Verstappen's engine change
After the race in Brazil last time out, McLaren team principal Stella commented on the matter, saying: "These kind of power unit changes, they challenge the regulations. I will be interested in understanding if the cost of this engine now goes in the cost cap or not.
"If the engine was changed for performance reasons, it should go in the cost cap. So let's see if this is the case, not that I will be able to see, as it's all on the Red Bull side.
"But this is also one reason why we wouldn't do it, because it would end up in the cost cap."
Stella's driver Lando Norris currently leads the championship by 24 points from another McLaren driver in Oscar Piastri.
Verstappen is now 49 points behind Norris, but Stella's attempt to try and get Verstappen's engine swap looked at by the commission perhaps suggests that he still believes the four-time world champion is a significant threat to his driver lineup in the fight.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen slammed for ‘aggressive’ racing as champion admits considering different career
