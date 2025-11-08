F1 reveal NEW exclusive merchandise in iconic cartoon collaboration

F1 have revealed new items in an exclusive merchandise partnership as some of their most in-demand products have also returned to the F1 Store.

As one of the fastest growing sports, F1's partnerships are key to bringing in new fans from across the globe, and in the 75th year of the championship, they have recruited the help of some classic animated figures to freshen up their merchandise.

The F1 Store now stocks the exclusive F1 x Snoopy Collection, which is back by popular demand after flying off the shelves last time it was up for grabs.

And it isn't just the classic Peanuts collaboration which is now on sale, the F1 Store have also dropped new merchandise in an exciting collaboration with iconic cartoon character, Hello Kitty. The latest release is also a move to promote the groundbreaking all-female racing series, F1 Academy. Click here to shop the full F1 x Hello Kitty collection.

F1's official Hello Kitty merchandise now on sale

The F1 Academy x Hello Kitty merchandise line ranges from £47 to £191, with the Hello Kitty and friends pit crew t-shirt and the pastel pink Hello Kitty logo t-shirt both at the lower end of the pricing structure.

With 2025 now well into the winter months, the F1 Academy Hello Kitty unisex hoodie might be a more weather appropriate option for UK-based fans, click here to shop the official merchandise piece new for 2025.

The F1 Academy Hello Kitty print fleece is the final piece of the new collection now on sale, and is available in all sizes here while stocks last.

F1 restock Snoopy Peanuts pieces for 75th anniversary

The F1 x Snoopy Peanuts Pit Crew Hooded Sweatshirt is back in stock and priced at £115 having been initially released at the start of the season to celebrate 75 years of F1.

The Snoopy Peanuts 5 Panel Hat is also back on sale for £45 and is available in black.

Ahead of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 have released new items in the adorable Snoopy collection, with the unisex Peanuts podium cap up for grabs here for £47.

Got enough F1 headwear? For the same price, you could purchase the F1 Peanuts Las Vegas podium tee in dark green, designed with a unisex fit.

For the perfect balance between the two cartoon collabs, the F1 store now stocks the official Peanuts chequered flag t-shirt in pink, which features beloved character Snoopy taking a well-deserved rest atop the F1 logo!

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

Related