FIA in contact with F1 drivers after Max Verstappen caught up in 'hacking' scandal
The FIA have confirmed its immediate action after serious flaws were exposed on their driver categorisation website containing sensitive data on top stars including Max Verstappen.
Social media users revealed how they easily accessed crucial details on the FIA system which enabled them to get as far as having access to Verstappen's passport, driver's license and personal information.
The users claimed it took them just 10 minutes to access the data, as they described in detail exactly how they breached the FIA's security system.
However, they stopped short of downloading information and immediately contacted the FIA to report the issue to them.
Now the FIA have confirmed the cyber breach, and they have revealed that they are in contact with affected drivers, and that they have since put improved measures in place to protect the sensitive data it holds.
FIA make urgent moves after breach
An FIA spokesperson told GPFans: "The FIA became aware of a cyber incident involving the FIA Driver Categorisation website over the summer. Immediate steps were taken to secure drivers’ data, and the FIA reported this issue to the applicable data protection authorities in accordance with the FIA’s obligations. It has also notified the small number of drivers impacted by this issue. No other FIA digital platforms were impacted in this incident.
"The FIA has invested extensively in cyber security and resilience measures across its digital estate. It has put world-class data security measures in place to protect all its stakeholders and implements a policy of security-by-design in all new digital initiatives."
The news comes during the run-up to the FIA presidential election in December where current incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to run unopposed.
Former experienced FIA steward Tim Mayer, ex-racing star Laura Villars and Belgian journalist Virginie Philippot were due to contest the election, but an odd rule has meant none of them meet F1 requirements.
Each candidate needs to submit sex prospective vice-presidents from each region, but with Bernie Ecclestone's wife Fabiana the only world council representative for South America, her declaration for Ben Sulayem effectively ends any opposition to him.
