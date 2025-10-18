FIA president set to run unopposed as rival slams 'undemocratic process'

Embattled FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem is set to run unopposed in this year's elections.

Ben Sulayem is the only candidate remaining after former FIA steward Tim Mayer's withdrawal on Friday, citing an 'undemocratic' process which left the former rally driver as the only possible candidate under the current rules.

All candidates must submit a list of potential vice-presidents for sport, with one from each of the organisation's six regions necessary to run for the top office.

However, the world council list – which the potential vice presidents must come from – only contains one name from South America. That person, Fabiana Ecclestone (wife of long-time F1 chief Bernie) is already signed up to ally with Ben Sulayem. That functionally means that no challenger is allowed to run, with no other South American vice presidential candidates available.

FIA presidential controversy continues

Mayer said upon his withdrawal that the FIA presidential election was 'no longer a democratic process', adding: "When elections are decided before ballots are cast, that's not democracy – that's theatre. And when member clubs are left with no real choice, they become spectators, not participants."

He added that he has submitted ethics complaints to the FIA over the process but appears to believe his chances of success are minimal, saying: "We strongly believe a series of ethics violations have been committed in this election process. And we have now submitted numerous ethics complaints.

"Assuming the Ethics Committee finds validity to our complaints, who does this go to for action? The president of the FIA or the senate president - both conflicted parties. The statutes don't provide for any other method or for any appeal. Where is the accountability? This is how institutions fail.

"I am not a revolutionary. I do want to evolve the FIA to a better place so I intend to use the processes of the FIA as much as I don't believe they are independent or free and open."

An FIA spokesperson responded: "The FIA presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness and integrity at every stage.

"The requirements for the 2025 FIA elections, including the relevant deadlines and eligibility criteria for the presidential list and World Councils, are defined in the FIA statutes and internal regulations, which are publicly available on the FIA's website.

"Detailed information regarding these elections has also been made available on a dedicated page on the FIA's website since 13 June 2025 and communicated to all FIA members.

"The requirements related to the regional representation of the vice-presidents for sport, and to select them from the World Motor Sport Council in order to draw up a presidential list, are not new. These criteria applied to previous elections.

"As to be expected, preparing a candidature for a presidential list or the World Councils requires certain steps to be taken. Prospective candidates have had since the publication of the detailed information on 13 June to prepare their applications."

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix

Related