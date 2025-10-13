FIA subject of 'legal exchanges' over Mohammed Ben Sulayem election

An FIA presidential candidate has raised concerns about the election process, suggesting that 'formal legal discussions' are underway.

Having been elected to the position of FIA president back in 2021, Mohammed Ben Sulayem is up for re-election this year, but is facing some challenges to his leadership.

American Tim Mayer announced his desire to run earlier this year, while Laura Villars is another person looking to become FIA president on December 12, with the Swiss-French racer a surprise late candidate.

However, reports are now suggesting that Ben Sulayem may be elected uncontested, because none of his competitors for the position have been able to piece together a required 10-person presidential list.

This is a list of people who are put forward by a presidential candidate to fulfil key positions within the FIA including the president of the senate, the deputy president for automobile mobility and tourism, the deputy president for sport plus seven vice-presidents for sport.

Key changes to the election rules were made back in June in a controversial move at the FIA General Meeting, and now Villars has said in her manifesto that these changes may have been against FIA statutes.

She has suggested that legal discussions are beginning between her own legal team and the FIA to establish some clarity ahead of the December 12 election.

"Formal discussions are currently underway between my legal team and the FIA ​​administration, as the current election procedure raises legitimate concerns about its compliance with the FIA ​​statutes," Villars said in a manifesto published on Thursday. "Independent legal advice confirms that several recent procedural changes are in violation of those same statutes.

"According to Article 1.3 of the FIA ​​Statutes, the federation must uphold the highest standards of governance, transparency, and democracy," she continued. "All options - including legal and judicial - are therefore being considered to ensure these principles are respected.

"As candidates, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that the FIA ​​remains a beacon of transparency and democracy. These are the foundations of its legitimacy and global credibility."

Who are the candidates for the FIA presidency?

Alongside sitting president Ben Sulayem, there are currently three other candidates who are all hoping to be on the ballot at the end of the year.

Mayer is a former chief Formula 1 steward, and has promised more accountability and transparency within the organisation if he is elected.

Mayer - son of former McLaren team principal Teddy Mayer - has held several senior positions within the world of motorsport, including with the American Le Mans series, while he spent 15 years as an F1 race steward before his dismissal.

He is one of many senior figures within the FIA to have been axed over the past 18 months or so, including former race director Niels Wittich, who was relieved of his duties shortly before Mayer.

Villars boasts 58 race starts in a variety of series, including Ultimate Cup Series F3R, F4 UAE, Ferrari Challenge Europe, and Ligier European Series.

The Swiss driver finished fifth overall in her first full season in Ultimate Cup Series F3R in 2023, and currently competes in the Ligier European Series JS P4 with Team Virage.

Outside of her racing career, Villars is also passionate about female participation in motorsport, and has heralded Susie Wolff’s work with the F1 Academy.

The other candidate is Virginie Philippot, who announced her candidacy earlier this month and is hoping to 'build bridges' for the FIA and bring 'innovation' to the organisation.

Philippot is a journalist and reality TV star in Belgium, and has said that she wants to change the notion that motorsport has been governed exclusively by men, stating that: "The importance of female leadership cannot be overstated."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers painful statement as team confirm ban

READ MORE: Verstappen future hangs in the balance as Red Bull deadline looms

READ MORE: F1 star's iconic race suit up for sale on Facebook

Related