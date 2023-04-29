Hamilton and Verstappen play BLAME game as Leclerc sizzles on and off track – GPFans

Chris Deeley

Saturday 29 April 2023 00:45

Lewis Hamilton has explained his confusion over Mercedes' lack of straight-line speed during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but blamed himself for a shoddy performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals Red Bull 'ERROR' that cost Azerbaijan pole

Max Verstappen believes a minor change in Red Bull's qualifying preparation was to blame for him missing out on pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc red hot on AND off track after being snapped with former Miss Croatia

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc made has been spotted with former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner opens up on pinching key Ferrari staff

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out about the hiring of Ferrari's race director, Laurent Mekies, as the new team principal for AlphaTauri in the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 insider weighs in on Alonso and Taylor Swift dating rumours and makes intriguing comparison

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has weighed in on the rumours romantically linking Fernando Alonso with pop megastar Taylor Swift in his Friday Notebook wrap-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton RESPONDS to Leclerc Mercedes speculation

F1 'silly season' appears to be in full swing and we are not yet out of April, with the futures of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc the subject of rampant speculation.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell MAULS Mercedes after dismal Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

George Russell was left to rue a crucial mistake as he missed out on Q3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but insisted Mercedes weren't quick enough to be competitive.

➡️ READ MORE