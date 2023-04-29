Hamilton and Verstappen play BLAME game as Leclerc sizzles on and off track – GPFans
F1 News
Hamilton and Verstappen play BLAME game as Leclerc sizzles on and off track – GPFans
Lewis Hamilton has explained his confusion over Mercedes' lack of straight-line speed during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but blamed himself for a shoddy performance.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals Red Bull 'ERROR' that cost Azerbaijan pole
Max Verstappen believes a minor change in Red Bull's qualifying preparation was to blame for him missing out on pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc red hot on AND off track after being snapped with former Miss Croatia
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc made has been spotted with former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner opens up on pinching key Ferrari staff
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out about the hiring of Ferrari's race director, Laurent Mekies, as the new team principal for AlphaTauri in the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 insider weighs in on Alonso and Taylor Swift dating rumours and makes intriguing comparison
Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has weighed in on the rumours romantically linking Fernando Alonso with pop megastar Taylor Swift in his Friday Notebook wrap-up.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton RESPONDS to Leclerc Mercedes speculation
F1 'silly season' appears to be in full swing and we are not yet out of April, with the futures of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc the subject of rampant speculation.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell MAULS Mercedes after dismal Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying
George Russell was left to rue a crucial mistake as he missed out on Q3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but insisted Mercedes weren't quick enough to be competitive.
➡️ READ MORE