Leclerc red hot on AND off track after being snapped with former Miss Croatia

Jay Winter

Friday 28 April 2023 21:30

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc made has been spotted with former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc poses for a selfie with Ivanva Knoll | @knolldoll

Knoll, who rose to fame during the 2022 Qatar World Cup for wearing provocative outfits at her country's football games in the Middle East, posted the photo of her and the Ferrari driver on her Instagram story.

Leclerc is currently rumoured to be dating 21-year-old Italian art student Alexandra Saint Mieux but this has yet to be confirmed.

The pictures with Knoll do not seem to suggest a romantic link between the pair, but the Croatian certainly proved to be Leclerc's good luck charm.

Leclerc smiling after securing a hat-trick of pole positions in Baku on Friday

The Monegasque scored his third consecutive Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole position, edging out Max Verstappen by 0.188 seconds to end Red Bull's qualifying dominance this year.

The 25-year-old driver will be looking to carry his pace into the first sprint shootout of the 2023 season in order to make up for his slow start to the campaign.

