Chris Deeley

Friday 28 April 2023 20:27

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has weighed in on the rumours romantically linking Fernando Alonso with pop megastar Taylor Swift in his Friday Notebook wrap-up.

Rumours sprang up online about the pair when they each split from their partners in the same week and, while Swift has done nothing at all to address the talk, Alonso has slyly referenced it on TikTok while refusing to give a straight answer to the press.

That blank space where facts might normally go has led to whispers, rumours and jokes around the paddock and social media, and – while it's not quite clear what the Spaniard's end game is when dodging questions – Kravitz appeared to wonder aloud if he should've said no.

"As far as the Fernando Alonso/Taylor Swift thing," he said on Sky Sports. "It seems this is like the 'El Plan' thing with Fernando and the 33 wins, searching for 22 33. He's not denying it, because he's quite happy for it to self-generate and go on.

The 1?

"I don't know how Tay-Tay feels about the whole thing, but okay. I don't think it's real. It might be real! If it is real, god bless both of them! What a lovely couple. It's not...it's not...is it real? He's just spinning it out, isn't he?"

Alonso, for his part, simply said: "I’m just focused on Baku and racing and let’s see," when asked.

fernando alonso y taylor swift pic.twitter.com/DHUh9y89kN — baila (taylor's version) (@baila_fm) April 24, 2023

Anyway, it's not clear if these New Romantics are Out of the Woods. It's a Delicate balance trying not to be Mean, create any Bad Blood or affect your Karma in circumstances like these, and if you don't do it with Style then it's easy to end up with a Red face.

Oh no. Look what you made me do.

