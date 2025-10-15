Lewis Hamilton described his Ferrari F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc as 'big pimpin', while laughing at the Monegasque driver in a hilarious video on Ferrari's YouTube channel.

Hamilton and Leclerc were the stars of a studio behind-the-scenes film released by Ferrari from the weekend of their home race at Monza, when they were filmed alongside Niki Lauda's iconic championship-winning Ferrari car.

The drivers were part of a photo shoot that was 70s inspired, with the latest video on Ferrari's YouTube showing the behind-the-scenes of that shoot.

In it, Hamilton can be heard light-heartedly mocking his Ferrari team-mate for his pose, complete with aviators and Ferrari's blue t-shirts, which they released specifically for that Monza race weekend.

"Big pimpin!", Hamilton exclaimed before breaking into fits of laughter, with Leclerc firing back: "Stop f****** laughing!"

In a later video, Leclerc fired a shot at Hamilton's style for the shoot, saying: "Oh! You look like a movie! Like the cop. Police guy. A funny movie!"

In a hilarious side look to the camera, Hamilton replied: "Police guy? I don’t know what you're talking about." Leclerc was seemingly enjoying spending time with his seven-time champion team-mate, replying: "I love this, LH!"

Hamilton and Leclerc all smiles

While it has been a bitterly disappointing season for Ferrari, both Hamilton and Leclerc are desperately working together to try and improve results for the team.

They have both spoken very honestly in recent weeks about the limitations of the SF-25, and the changes that need to be made at Ferrari in order to make the team more competitive in 2026.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, which may just allow the team to make somewhat of a jump on their competitors.

Hamilton has not even secured a grand prix podium since joining the team in January, while both drivers are sat fifth and sixth respectively in the drivers' championship having not been able to challenge for a single race win in 2025.

