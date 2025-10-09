Ferrari bosses meet for discussions after Lewis Hamilton complaints

Ferrari's big bosses are meeting for discussions following the team's poor form in F1 this season, according to reports.

The team are currently sat third in the constructors' championship, but are just eight points ahead of Red Bull who have only been scoring points through one driver for much of the season.

On top of that, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc have been able to challenge for a single grand prix victory as of yet, with just six rounds remaining in the season.

Having finished just 11 points behind constructors' champions McLaren in 2024, the signing of seven-time drivers' champion Hamilton was supposed to buoy the outfit on to challenge for their first title of any kind since 2008.

But, partly down to driver form as well as the limitations of this year's SF-25, Hamilton has not even secured a single grand prix podium in 2025.

At the Singapore GP, Leclerc could only finish sixth, while Hamilton was down in eighth, as both drivers bemoaned their car's lack of pace, further fuelling rumours that the pair are becoming frustrated with the Maranello outfit.

After the race, Hamilton said: "The guys are pushing so hard each weekend. I feel pain for the whole team - from catering to marketing, to the guys in the garage and the engineers who show up every weekend and really do give absolutely everything.

"But the car we have is just not at the level of the guys up ahead of us, particularly as they’ve had some upgrades, and we can’t match them. So we’re on a knife-edge trying to get as close as we can."

Meanwhile, Leclerc said: "It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy.

"I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward.

"I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car."

Now, it's been revealed that Ferrari bosses are gathering at Maranello for an emergency meeting to discuss the team's poor form, and what can be done ahead of the vital 2026 season.

Ferrari's performance discussions

According to Sky Italia, Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO of the wider Ferrari brand Benedetto Vigna are meeting at Maranello ahead of the United States GP.

They will be discussing the performance levels of the F1 team, while also seeking to put structures in place to avoid a repeat in 2026, according to the above publication.

2026 sees wholesale new regulations come sweeping into the sport, with opportunities for F1 teams to make a jump on their rivals, and Ferrari will be desperate to provide their two superstar drivers with a car capable of challenging for a championship.

Hamilton's contract is currently set to expire at the end of 2026, and he could seek to jump ship if the team are still languishing outside of the top five during race weekends, as he looks to finish his career off with a flurry.

