Lewis Hamilton admits feeling 'old' with Ferrari experience

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to feeling ‘old’ since joining Ferrari…and to be honest after his 2025 F1 season who can blame him?

The seven-time world champion’s star signing to Ferrari felt like the perfect way to round off his F1 career, combining the sport’s biggest team with a global superstar.

Hamilton has transcended F1 through his career, making a name for himself outside of the sport and in fashion, through high profile partnerships with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Dior.

After being a frequent guest at the Met Gala over the years, Hamilton was announced a co-chair of the 2025 event, which was titled ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’

Speaking to French publication L’Equipe, Hamilton discussed the experience of hosting the Met Gala and why he doesn’t feel like a ‘rock star’ at Ferrari.

Hamilton tells all on joining Ferrari

Hamilton explained: "Hosting the Met Gala was an incredible experience."

“But even driving for Ferrari, I never felt like a rock star. I feel more like an old person.

“I know what you mean, but it's the tifosi effect. And it's on a scale I've never experienced before. It's just really...It's beautiful to see, and it can be quite overwhelming sometimes.”

With the support and adoration of the tifosi, also comes the weight and expectation placed upon any Ferrari driver, let alone one with seven world titles.

Hamilton has certainly felt that pressure since joining Ferrari, becoming incredibly self-critical of his own performances, for example in Hungary where he advocated for his own sacking from the team.

The Brit is yet to achieve his maiden podium with Ferrari, but instead in the remaining rounds of the 2025 season is less focused on results, and more so on working with the team back at the factory to progress, with an eye on 2026.

