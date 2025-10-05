Daniel Ricciardo announces US GP return
Daniel Ricciardo announces US GP return
Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced a return to the US Grand Prix in a video posted to social media.
The Aussie became a popular F1 figure in Austin, famously riding into the paddock on horseback, and remains well loved in the US even after his axe.
At last year’s US GP, Ricciardo organised a pop-up store for fans to enjoy, featuring apparel from his clothing brand Enchante.
Now, the F1 fan-favourite has announced Enchante will return to the US Grand Prix in October, delivering an announcement on social media.
Ricciardo pop-up back in Austin
In the video, Ricciardo sported a pair of cowboy boots which he tapped in time to guitar music, and also wore an Enchante cap with a horseshoe design - perhaps a tease for the drop to come at the US GP.
"Austin, we're back," Ricciardo said in an Instagram video.
"Grand Prix week, Enchante, we gonna be around the city, pop-ups, could be on Congress could be at Congress.
"Hell, we could even be in your backyard. We'll see you soon."
The 2025 Singapore GP marked a year since Ricciardo’s F1 axe, and the Aussie has been busy outside of motorsport.
Alongside collaborations with the F1 Academy for Enchante, Ricciardo was also announced as a global ambassador for Ford.
Following the announcement of his new role, Ricciardo confirmed his future as a racing driver, and said: “While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.
“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.”
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demoted as controversial incident prompts rule rethink
F1 RESULTS: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton DEMOTED as post-race FIA penalty issued at Singapore GP
READ MORE: FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore GP drama
Related
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo announces US GP return
- 44 minutes ago
F1 fans FUME over controversial Hamilton incident not shown on TV
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Oscar Piastri ABSENT from McLaren celebrations at Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton demoted as controversial incident prompts rule rethink
- 3 hours ago
Piastri and Norris collision has 'reset' major F1 rule
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton DEMOTED as post-race FIA penalty issued at Singapore GP
- Today 17:16
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september