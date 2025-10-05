Daniel Ricciardo announces US GP return

Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced a return to the US Grand Prix in a video posted to social media.

The Aussie became a popular F1 figure in Austin, famously riding into the paddock on horseback, and remains well loved in the US even after his axe.

At last year’s US GP, Ricciardo organised a pop-up store for fans to enjoy, featuring apparel from his clothing brand Enchante.

Now, the F1 fan-favourite has announced Enchante will return to the US Grand Prix in October, delivering an announcement on social media.

Ricciardo pop-up back in Austin

In the video, Ricciardo sported a pair of cowboy boots which he tapped in time to guitar music, and also wore an Enchante cap with a horseshoe design - perhaps a tease for the drop to come at the US GP.

"Austin, we're back," Ricciardo said in an Instagram video.

"Grand Prix week, Enchante, we gonna be around the city, pop-ups, could be on Congress could be at Congress.

"Hell, we could even be in your backyard. We'll see you soon."

The 2025 Singapore GP marked a year since Ricciardo’s F1 axe, and the Aussie has been busy outside of motorsport.

Alongside collaborations with the F1 Academy for Enchante, Ricciardo was also announced as a global ambassador for Ford.

Following the announcement of his new role, Ricciardo confirmed his future as a racing driver, and said: “While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.”

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demoted as controversial incident prompts rule rethink

F1 RESULTS: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton DEMOTED as post-race FIA penalty issued at Singapore GP

READ MORE: FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore GP drama

Related