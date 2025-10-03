Max Verstappen's Red Bull in FIA summons at Singapore GP

An FIA announcement has revealed that Max Verstappen's RB21 has been summoned ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 heads to the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend, where four-time world champion Verstappen is hoping for a third consecutive grand prix victory in the 2025 campaign.

Having won the last four championships, Verstappen now looks to be back in contention for the 2025 title too, currently sat 69 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri with seven race weekends to go.

Verstappen is also just 44 points behind Piastri's McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, who is hoping to claim his maiden world title in the remainder of 2025 in a season that has been dominated by McLaren.

Ahead of the weekend, Verstappen's Red Bull machinery was summoned by the FIA as part of the car display procedure, as confirmed by a statement from F1's governing body on Friday.

The car display procedure takes place at every race weekend and sees certain cars picked at random for paddock personnel to be able to look around them and take photos.

This weekend, Verstappen's Red Bull was joined in the pit lane for the procedure by Pierre Gasly's Alpine and the Haas of Esteban Ocon.

Is Verstappen in 2025 title battle?

While McLaren can mathematically make the constructors' championship theirs in Singapore, the drivers' championship is very much wide open with seven race weekends to go.

With three of those remaining seven weekends also hosting sprint races, there are still 199 points available to the drivers, suggesting that Verstappen certainly has a chance of closing the gap to the two McLaren drivers.

For the Dutchman, however, the main problem will be whether his Red Bull team can provide him with a car capable of winning in the remainder of the season.

Overall, the RB21 has been much weaker than McLaren's MCL39 in 2025, evidenced by the fact that Red Bull are sat all the way down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

Related