F1 star lands sly Lando Norris jab after '100%' Max Verstappen title prediction

George Russell has delivered a hilarious dig aimed at McLaren F1 star Lando Norris ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Norris heads into the 18th round of the 2025 season 25 points behind team-mate Oscar Piastri as they both chase a maiden F1 drivers' championship title.

However, lurking behind them is a four-time champion in Max Verstappen, who is now just 44 points behind Norris, and 69 behind Piastri after back-to-back wins in Monza and Baku.

Norris knows all too well the feeling of being in a championship fight with Verstappen, being blown away by the Dutchman in 2024 after a number of costly mistakes in the latter stages of last season.

Now, heading into this year's Singapore GP, a race that Verstappen has never won, both Norris and Russell were put in front of the media in the official FIA press conference.

Russell was asked to put a percentage on Verstappen's chances of winning the title and the Mercedes driver cheekily stuck the boot into his fellow Brit, claiming "100 per cent," before looking directly at Norris and laughing.

Singapore set for thrilling weekend

Remarkably, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is the only track on the current F1 calendar at which Verstappen has never claimed a victory.

The Dutchman has three podiums across eight visits to the track, but for a driver with 67 career race victories and 120 podiums, that's a pretty meagre return.

Red Bull have never been particularly strong at the track, as evidenced in 2023 when the Singapore GP was the only race in which a Red Bull driver did not win the grand prix, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking victory and Verstappen finishing fifth.

Away from the drivers' championship, Norris' McLaren team have the chance to wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship in Singapore.

A third-place finish for either Piastri or Norris at Marina Bay would give McLaren the 15 points they need in order to confirm them as constructors' champions for a second successive year, regardless of how many points Mercedes and Ferrari score.

