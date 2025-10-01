Mercedes in landmark moment with George Russell change
Mercedes F1 team have taken a major step, which could affect George Russell and potentially other drivers for years to come.
The F1 team ran new rear brake duct wheel shields for the first time in Baku – a key aerodynamic component, but it wasn't the aero aspect which is the exciting bit.
Those rear brake duct wheel shields are made of a new carbon fibre composite, around 60 per cent carbon fibre and 40 per cent a special resin, and it's the resin which has caught the eye.
For the first time, around 30 per cent of the materials in that resin have been replaced by 'bio-sourced elements', a massive step forward in the long-term process of getting F1 to Net Zero.
Mercedes take big manufacturing step
AutoHebdo report that the resin component actually comes from by-products involved with the creation of biodiesel, continuing a circle of Net Zero goodness (to crudely paraphrase their wording).
They add that 'by introducing a renewable component into this formula, Mercedes may have opened the door to a new way of designing single-seaters in the coming years'. A bold claim for sure, but an exciting one for those concerned about the sustainability of the sport.
Whether the new design will actually improve on-track performance is an open question, with cars not yet possessing enough sentience to be happy about the fact that they're marginally less bad for the environment.
Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished second and fourth respectively in Baku, the team's second best weekend of the season after their one-three finish in Canada.
