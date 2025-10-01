Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari SPLIT floated over trust issues

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have been advised to consider the future of their F1 partnership, with the seven-time champion complaining that he was put on the wrong tyre in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ralf Schumacher first took Hamilton to task for failing to assert himself and get the tyre he wanted, insisting that a driver of his calibre should be able to make those decisions.

He then claimed that if the Brit continues to lose faith in the team's advice, no longer trusting those in the garage and on the pit wall, it might be time to call time on a thus-far unsuccessful big-name team-up.

Hamilton has failed to finish on the podium in his 17 grands prix for the Scuderia (team-mate Charles Leclerc has been up to spray champagne five times this year), and appears lost at his new team.

Schumacher: If I wanted a tyre, I got it

Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher said: “He has to take the blame himself. With his experience and his power. I wasn’t a seven-time world champion. I only won a few races. But, if I wanted a certain tyre, I got it. There were no discussions at all.”

The German then went on to warn that the situation could deteriorate "if Lewis no longer has confidence in the team because he believes he isn't being properly advised."

He added: "If there's no trust, but mistrust, then it's better to leave it alone. Then at the end of the year you'll have to say: 'Listen, we're going our separate ways'."

Hamilton and Ferrari will look to bounce back this weekend in Singapore, where the Brit has won four times, as the 2025 season nears its conclusion.

