Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been labelled a 'spoiled child' for the way he has handled his struggles at Ferrari.

Since making the switch to the Scuderia from the Silver Arrows, Hamilton has frequently cut a dejected figure, even suggesting that his new team should replace him leading into the summer break.

Upon the sport's return however, the 40-year-old has instead switched his focus to finding the 'fun' in the sport again, attempting to simply get on with the car he has been dealt with for the second half of the season.

With just seven rounds to go however, the former Mercedes star is staring into the face of his worst season in the sport across his illustrious career.

Aside from a glimpse of success when he claimed victory in the Chinese GP sprint race back in March, Hamilton is yet to step onto a grand prix podium, something he has always been able to do in all of his previous 18 seasons.

Charles Leclerc on the other hand has picked up five across 17 race weekends, a statistic which has only exacerbated Hamilton's frustration at the Italian team.

Surer: Hamilton lacks key F1 trait shown by Alonso

Just as Hamilton appeared to have put his negative attitude behind him, ex-F1 driver Marc Surer has publicly slammed the champion's attitude across his career.

In an interview with Austrian motorsport magazine Vollgas, Surer admitted that despite being surprised by Hamilton's poor form this season, he could see an obvious explanation for his struggles. "I didn't expect that," the Swiss racer said, as reported by ran. "On the other hand, he has already struggled alongside George Russell over the past two years. At Ferrari, he has a super fast team-mate in Charles Leclerc.

"Nevertheless, he thought he would be fast in the race because of his experience. But Lewis Hamilton is just a spoiled child who has always driven the best cars. If the car suits him, he wins races with ease."

Surer, who competed in the pinnacle of motorsport himself between 1979 and 1986 but never won a grand prix, further singled out Hamilton for a trait he believed has not been demonstrated by two-time champion Fernando Alonso across his career.

"If he doesn't have the fastest car, he gets into trouble. He's not like Alonso, who can live with compromises," the 74-year-old concluded.

