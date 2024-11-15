Mercedes warned over Hamilton 'TRICKS' ahead of Ferrari switch

Former F1 driver Marc Surer has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton can use the 'tricks' he has learned throughout his career to his advantage when he leaves Mercedes and joins Ferrari.

Surer voiced his concerns over Hamilton’s age, suggesting that while the seven-time champion’s experience is valuable, his outright speed may no longer match that of his younger peers.

"When Hamilton comes, it’s certainly a positive story at first," said Surer on the Formel1.de YouTube channel.

"But in the long run, it’s the wrong decision. Because Lewis Hamilton is getting old."

Hamilton collected only one point at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Surer sends a warning to Hamilton

Hamilton, who last won a championship in 2020, will indeed turn 40 before he dons Ferrari red at the 2025 winter tests.

Age hasn’t always hampered seasoned drivers, though. Michael Schumacher returned to Mercedes at 41, for example, and Fernando Alonso continues to perform impressively at 43.

Surer points out the inevitable impact of age on raw speed, albeit, does warn Mercedes of the 'tricks' they will be missing when they lose Hamilton's experience.

"You don’t get faster with age," Surer continued.

"You may gain experience and have more tricks in races, but pure speed fades.

"And even if it’s just a few hundredths of a second per year… I’m convinced Hamilton isn’t as quick as he once was."

Surer’s perspective is further underscored by Hamilton’s recent performance against his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings

Russell has consistently edged out Hamilton in qualifying in 2024. In 2024, Russell leads their qualifying battles 16-5, and he’s been quicker in four of the five Sprint Shootouts this year, as well as in direct race duels, where he leads 13-8.

Russel's current points tally of 192 after the Brazilian Grand Prix means leads the seven-time world champion by 2 points.

Sainz, meanwhile, has delivered impressive results post-summer, collecting 50 points over just two races in Austin and Mexico before a costly DNF during the Grand Prix in Sao Paulo saw the Spaniard only pick up four points during the F1 Sprint.

His form and recent results add weight to questions about Ferrari’s choice, as Surer argues that Hamilton’s transition to Ferrari may not yield the immediate performance boost the team is hoping for.

Carlos Sainz leads Lewis Hamilton by 54 points in the standings

Many observers, however, maintain that Hamilton’s talent and motivation could reignite if he finds success at Ferrari.

Surer also concedes that motivation plays a crucial role in Hamilton’s performance, observing that Hamilton has struggled to stay consistently driven given Mercedes’ recent difficulties in competing with front-runners.

However, Hamilton’s victory at Silverstone in July revealed his potential when fully inspired.

"When he’s highly motivated, it makes a difference," Surer acknowledged.

"At Ferrari, he will be. He’ll want to prove to himself and the world that joining Ferrari was the right choice."

With the age debate in full swing, Surer’s comments underscore the complexity of Ferrari’s gamble, as they hope to capitalise on Hamilton’s vast experience while contending with the realities of a generational shift in F1.

