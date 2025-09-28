Adrian Newey summoned for exclusive Ferrari launch

F1 design legend Adrian Newey was summoned to an exclusive Ferrari event in London this week with Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll.

The Silverstone outfit's duo headed south for a gala screening of Luca: Seeing Red, the new documentary directed by Manish Pandey which delves into the life and unique story of former Ferrari CEO, Luca di Montezemolo.

The successful Italian previously served as Ferrari chairman from 1991 until 2014, and was recently appointed as a director of the McLaren Group Holdings Limited, which has a minority stake in the F1 team he once considered a rival.

The film showcases the drama of Montezemolo's time with the iconic Italian brand through interviews conducted by renowned motoring journalist, Chris Harris. The Brit was previously a host on the hit BBC show, Top Gear, and he recently showed a new side to Max Verstappen in a project with Ford Racing.

Stars from across the motoring world attended the London premiere at the new Everyman at The Whiteley cinema, which underwent an Italian makeover to bring a touch of Rosso corsa to the event.

Newey and Stroll were both in attendance, along with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, F1 president Stefano Domenicali, Audi recruit Mattia Binotto and Montezemolo himself to name a few.

Aston Martin pose threat to Ferrari in 2026

Though Newey and Stroll were welcomed to the evening in celebration of Montezemolo's career and new title project, it does not signify a tendency for the Silverstone team to take it easy on the Italian F1 outfit next season.

In 2026, another regulations change is set to completely reset the competitive order, with Newey recruited to Stroll's F1 team in the hope of rebuilding the team with a championship challenge in mind.

In 2024, the 66-year-old announced that he would be departing Red Bull in search of a new challenge in the sport, with a bidding war ensuing between the other constructors' on the grid, all hoping to secure the Brit's signature.

Many had hoped a union between Newey and Lewis Hamilton was on the cards as a result, but the Scuderia failed to convince the design guru to join, even with the tempting arrival of a seven-time champion.

Whilst Aston Martin may be stuck down in seventh in the 2025 standings as things stand, it has already been confirmed that Newey is hard at work on their 2026 challenger, hoping to provide the team and two-time champion Fernando Alonso with a competitive car.

Ferrari are also hoping to do the same, with both teams running the risk of losing their respective champions of Hamilton and Alonso to retirement should they not handle the new regulations effectively.

