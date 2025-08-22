Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a shock verdict about the 2026 F1 season which may just reinvigorate two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is currently competing in his 22nd season in the sport, having made his debut in 2001 with the Minardi team.

Alonso won his two world championships back-to-back in 2005 and 2006, but he has not even claimed a single race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

However, the now 44-year-old has enjoyed a bit of a comeback in recent years, claiming eight podiums with Aston Martin in 2023, before managing to achieve regular points finishes in 2024.

During the 2025 season, Alonso endured a torrid eight-race spell to kick off the campaign without scoring a single point, but he has now scored 26 points in the last six races, and sits up in 11th in the drivers' championship.

With the help of design legend Adrian Newey, Aston Martin are hoping to contend for world championships in the future, and Mercedes team principal Wolff believes they could be up there in 2026 due to their upcoming power unit partnership with Honda.

"I expect Ferrari to be very competitive and Honda has shown how strong it is, I expect a lot from them with Aston Martin," Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Then there's Red Bull with the new engines, there's Audi. Everyone wants to be ready and competitive, and we'll see who has worked best."

2026 will see a new generation of car designs and power units

Can Aston Martin challenge for 2026 championship?

2026 marks the first year of Honda and Aston Martin's partnership, after the Japanese car manufacturer ends its supply of Red Bull at the end of 2025 following seven trophy-laden seasons.

On top of this, new regulations are also sweeping into the sport which may see a shake up in the competitive order of F1, potentially allowing Aston Martin to make a jump on their competitors.

However, so far rumours are suggesting Mercedes are the team most likely to make the biggest step forward in 2026, with it being believed that McLaren's dominance will be short-lived.

Alonso's contract currently runs until the end of the 2026 season, so it is likely he will try out the new generation of cars for a year, and then head off into the sunset on a well-earned retirement (permanently this time).

Newey, Lawrence Stroll and Aston Martin will be pulling out all the stops to give the two-time champion a car that can help him finally claim his 33rd career race victory and, if Wolff's comments are anything to go by, maybe even challenge for a third world title.

