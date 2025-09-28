Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hit out at some of Max Verstappen's F1 rivals in a dig about their 'commitment' to motorsport.

With no F1 action this weekend, drivers were treated to a week away from the madness of this year's 24-race calendar, but reigning champion Verstappen couldn't get enough of the racing action.

Instead of a relaxing weekend away or a PR visit to one of Red Bull's many partners, Verstappen made his debut in a GT3 race at the Nordschleife in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

After putting in the work to earn his Nordschleife Grade A permit in between F1 grands prix earlier this month, the Dutchman stunned on debut, claiming victory on his first attempt with team-mate Chris Lulham.

Following Verstappen’s dominant display in Germany, Marko assessed the win, telling Viaplay: "Yes, it was impressive. And also the commitment he shows. And you know, the others all go to some kind of, I don't know, fashion show or something. And he goes to the Nordschleife. One of the toughest circuits we have.

"I think it's a very good sign how involved Max is in motorsport."

Marko not worried about Verstappen losing F1 focus

Despite landing himself in hot water with Red Bull last season for his late-night sim racing habits, Verstappen has not appeared to have worried his team this time around with his passion for racing outside of F1.

After back-to-back victories in F1 at the Italian GP and Azerbaijan GP, the Red Bull star has actually revived the feeling in the paddock that he could still be in with a very slim chance of a title comeback.

Having picked up 50 points in his championship campaign and impressed on the world stage at the Nurburgring so far this month, Verstappen appears to have impressed Marko.

After all, the Austrian certainly seems much more content with the idea of Red Bull's star driver showing his racing prowess during weekends away from the F1 calendar instead of pleasing the masses with personal interviews and photoshoots like some stars on the grid.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was expected at the Ferrari Style Fashion Show this weekend in Milan, but the 40-year-old revealed that he had chosen to pull out of the appearance due to concerns over the health of his dog, Roscoe.

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris also fancied himself as a cover star lately, with Verstappen's rival landing an exclusive shoot and interview with Vogue, which will feature in the October 2025 issue.

Verstappen's attention will now turn to next weekend's Singapore GP, where he will hope to gain further ground in the standings now that he is 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri, and only 44 behind Norris.

