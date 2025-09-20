Lando Norris breaks silence on new girlfriend

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has made his relationship status official after months of reports about his new girlfriend.

The Brit was first spotted with Portuguese actress and influencer Margarida (Magui) Corceiro in 2024, after they were pictured at the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Later that year however, it was reported the pair had split with Norris remaining tight-lipped on his relationship status.

However, it appeared the pair had rekindled their romance when Corceiro made an appearance, alongside Norris' mum Cisca Norris, at the Monaco Grand Prix, where she celebrated his victory.

The following race weekend in Barcelona, the official F1 feed confirmed that Corceiro was indeed Norris' girlfriend, displaying the association underneath her name on a graphic.

Since then, Norris and the 22-year-old have been pictured together in several loved up snaps, but the F1 star was yet to officially confirm the relationship himself on social media or elsewhere.

Norris confirms relationship with Magui Corceiro

In a recent interview with Vogue, Norris was quizzed about the beginnings of his relationship with Corceiro, and he confirmed that the romance had only recently become official.

“We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently," he said.

When asked what was so special about Corceiro, Norris added: "Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.”

Norris then admitted they'd spent the past three nights watching The Summer I Turned Pretty, to which the Brit said: “The biggest thing I’m trying to change is to get her into golf. She hates golf.”

Lando Norris confirmed his relationship with Magui Corceiro

The McLaren star previously dated Portuguese model Luísa Oliveira, with the public nature of their relationship taking on a vicious side online, where they were subjected to abuse and death threats by trolls.

When asked if Corceiro's background on social media makes her well equipped for this side of their relationship, Norris said: "I don’t think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing’s ever happened.

"You don’t want to see bad things written about anyone. But she’s quite wise to all of it.”

“It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now."

