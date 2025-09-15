Christian Horner headache emerges after Red Bull chief's update
A recent update from a Red Bull F1 chief could hinder a return to the sport for axed team principal Christian Horner.
Horner was sacked from Red Bull in July, but a recent admission from the team's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, has hardly painted him in a complimentary light, perhaps questioning the need for the 51-year-old in the sport.
Following the 2025 British GP, Horner was axed with immediate effect as Red Bull team principal, replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.
Since the drastic change, Red Bull have displayed minor improvements, but when reigning champion Max Verstappen crossed the line almost 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor at the Italian Grand Prix, it felt as though a Red Bull revival under Mekies' may well be possible.
The Dutchman stormed to victory in front of the Italian crowd for the second time this season and having already confirmed his place at Red Bull for 2026, the paddock can't count out Verstappen just yet.
Marko highlights Mekies Red Bull improvements
Just two months into Mekies' reign, Helmut Marko detailed the ways in which the Frenchman has already made a difference at Red Bull, and why Horner couldn't do the same.
Speaking to Servus TV, Marko said: "Appointing him was the right decision," when reflecting on the major change of leadership at Red Bull.
"Given the complexity of Formula 1, having a technical expert at the top is probably the better solution.
"It’s now much more structured from a technical perspective. And when everything works together, and the driver is integrated into the process, you can see the results. The car isn’t fundamentally different, but with this level of coordination, we can deliver such performances."
Marko's admission may not have named Horner but it certainly questions the need for the type of team principal the Brit was in F1.
Horner became the public face of the company during his tenure at Red Bull, meaning he took on way more beyond the racetrack, and was also a prominent figure in the media, while also undertaking the team's commercial and operational activities.
This concoction of commitments has become unsustainable for modern team principals, with leaders such as Mekies and Andrea Stella entirely focused on the technical aspect of their role.
Given Red Bull's pivot away from such a leadership style, it doesn't bode well for Horner's chance of a return to rival F1 teams, who may follow a similar structure.
