Piastri and Norris told to risk being SACKED by McLaren to win F1 title

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been told to be as selfish as they need to be – even if it means getting fired by McLaren – in their bid to win the F1 drivers' title this year.

'Papaya rules' and team orders have dominated a lot of the discourse around Norris and Piastri's battle to come out on top come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

That was even more on display in Monza when Piastri was told to give a place back to Norris after the pair swapped positions owing to a slow pit-stop for the Brit.

Former British racing driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert has now suggested that the pair might have to ignore team orders if they want to win the drivers' title, even if it costs them a race seat at McLaren.

'I'd rather have a trophy and lose my seat'

"It comes down to the selfishness of the driver and how much you want to have that world championship," Herbert told Adventure Gamers.

"In my head, if I had that trophy on my mantelpiece at the end of the year and the team had got rid of me because I had not followed orders, I'd rather have that trophy on that mantelpiece and lose my drive.

"That’s what we race for. We race to win that world championship."

"Then the whole dynamic changes from within the driver," he continued. "Following orders could lose me the world championship. So, do I play the game, or do I play my game, my selfish game?

"Max, I think, would probably play hard and so would Michael Schumacher.

"It can cause very heavy damage in effect. McLaren are trying to make it as fair as they possibly can, but racing is racing. Racing is not always kind.

"When I was racing, there was a team, but we were the drivers. And it was almost handed over to us to do what we could. Sometimes it went right, sometimes it went wrong.

"Team orders now are not the pure racing, and I think that's what Oscar would say."

