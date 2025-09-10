Former FIA steward Johnny Herbert has revealed the reason why Lando Norris was booed on the F1 podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 championship challenger Norris could only finish second in Monza, with Max Verstappen taking a stunning victory ahead of both McLarens in what might have been a familiar feeling for the Brit following his championship battle with Verstappen in 2024.

However, this year, Norris is fighting team-mate Oscar Piastri for the title, and he did manage to finish ahead of the Australian, cutting his championship lead down to 31 points.

That was not without McLaren team orders, however, with the Woking-based outfit once again creating an awkward moment between their drivers.

With the hope of covering off a late charge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren opted to pit championship leader Oscar Piastri first, despite Lando Norris being ahead of the Australian.

When Norris then inevitably experienced a slow pit stop, Piastri was able to undercut Norris, leaving the championship leader in second and his furious team-mate in third.

McLaren then asked Piastri to swap positions with Norris in order to reinstate the order between them before the pit stops, which Piastri did without too many complaints on team radio.

Now, Herbert has suggested that this messing around between the drivers may have led to the booing of Norris on the podium that was heard from sections of the Italian GP crowd.

"I'm sure there was a little bit of the Papaya rules that came into play with McLaren which prompted the booing," Herbert told Adventure Gamers.

"But chanting for Max, I think, is totally understandable. Would the Tifosi love to have Max in a Ferrari? I'm sure they and a lot of us would believe he'd probably make that difference."

Verstappen's stunning performance

Verstappen has been phenomenal throughout 2025, now having won three races and sitting in third in the drivers' championship despite his RB21's clear failings.

His Red Bull team are sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, while Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has only managed to score nine points from 14 grands prix in 2025.

It is remarkable that Verstappen is only 94 points behind Piastri in the championship, particularly with how dominant the McLaren machinery has been.

With eight races remaining in the season, the Dutchman might not be willing to give up his world champion crown just yet, especially if the two McLaren drivers are more focused on themselves than Verstappen.

