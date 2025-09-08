close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Kimi Antonelli in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban

F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban

Sam Cook
Kimi Antonelli in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli was handed extra punishment on top of his five-second penalty at the Italian Grand Prix for driving erratically.

The 19-year-old Mercedes rookie was penalised after pushing Williams' Alex Albon out onto the grass as the pair were fighting for position, and that penalty meant he could only finish ninth in the race.

On top of the time penalty, Mercedes star Antonelli was also hit with a penalty point for the incident, taking his total for the 12-month period up to five. 12 points over the 12-month period is the threshold for drivers being slapped with a one-race ban from the sport.

That means that one of Antonelli's fellow rookies is under serious threat of being handed a suspension over the next few races. Ollie Bearman is now up to 10 penalty points on his super licence after a collision with Carlos Sainz that saw him slapped with two extra points at Monza.

The first of Bearman's points do not expire until November 2, meaning the Brit has to piece together another four clean race weekends and make it to the 2025 Brazilian GP without picking up anymore.

If he fails to do that and reaches the 12-point limit, Bearman will become the second driver since the rules were brought in back in 2014 to face a suspension from the sport.

The only other driver that has faced that fate was Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which as it happened handed Bearman his race debut for Haas and the second grand prix start of his career.

The third and final driver to pick up a penalty amid the Monza madness was Esteban Ocon, who also drives for Haas and has now joined the list of penalty points holders in F1.

Ocon was hit with a five-second time penalty for not forcing Lance Stroll off the track in Italy and also picked up a penalty point.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 10
Max Verstappen Red Bull 9
Oscar Piastri McLaren 6
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5
Carlos Sainz Williams 4
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 4
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Alex Albon Williams 2
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 1
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025
November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026
March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025
July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Forcing Lance Stroll off the track 1 September 7, 2026

Ollie Bearman - 10 points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026
July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026
May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 August 31, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

Related

Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Italian Grand Prix Ollie Bearman

Latest News

George Russell savaged by F1 media in incredible exchange
F1 Social

George Russell savaged by F1 media in incredible exchange

  • 10 minutes ago
British racer DISQUALIFIED after crazy move on rival
Racing News

British racer DISQUALIFIED after crazy move on rival

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari given humiliating ZERO rating by Italian media as Lewis Hamilton struggles in Monza
Ferrari

Ferrari given humiliating ZERO rating by Italian media as Lewis Hamilton struggles in Monza

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban
Latest F1 News

F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed
F1 2025

F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed

  • 2 hours ago
Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale
McLaren

Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
75.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x