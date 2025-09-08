F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban
F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban
Kimi Antonelli was handed extra punishment on top of his five-second penalty at the Italian Grand Prix for driving erratically.
The 19-year-old Mercedes rookie was penalised after pushing Williams' Alex Albon out onto the grass as the pair were fighting for position, and that penalty meant he could only finish ninth in the race.
On top of the time penalty, Mercedes star Antonelli was also hit with a penalty point for the incident, taking his total for the 12-month period up to five. 12 points over the 12-month period is the threshold for drivers being slapped with a one-race ban from the sport.
That means that one of Antonelli's fellow rookies is under serious threat of being handed a suspension over the next few races. Ollie Bearman is now up to 10 penalty points on his super licence after a collision with Carlos Sainz that saw him slapped with two extra points at Monza.
The first of Bearman's points do not expire until November 2, meaning the Brit has to piece together another four clean race weekends and make it to the 2025 Brazilian GP without picking up anymore.
If he fails to do that and reaches the 12-point limit, Bearman will become the second driver since the rules were brought in back in 2014 to face a suspension from the sport.
The only other driver that has faced that fate was Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which as it happened handed Bearman his race debut for Haas and the second grand prix start of his career.
The third and final driver to pick up a penalty amid the Monza madness was Esteban Ocon, who also drives for Haas and has now joined the list of penalty points holders in F1.
Ocon was hit with a five-second time penalty for not forcing Lance Stroll off the track in Italy and also picked up a penalty point.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Forcing Lance Stroll off the track
|1
|September 7, 2026
Ollie Bearman - 10 points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|August 31, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama
READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap
READ MORE: FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
George Russell savaged by F1 media in incredible exchange
- 10 minutes ago
British racer DISQUALIFIED after crazy move on rival
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari given humiliating ZERO rating by Italian media as Lewis Hamilton struggles in Monza
- 1 hour ago
F1 Penalty Points: Antonelli slapped with Italian GP punishment as star at risk of race ban
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed
- 2 hours ago
Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august