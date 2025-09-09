George Russell 'not happy' at Mercedes amid uncertain F1 future

F1 legend Martin Brundle has revealed that Mercedes star George Russell is not happy with his current situation at the Silver Arrows.

The British driver is yet to have his contract officially confirmed in F1 for next season, although Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has declared that the Silver Arrows will be sticking with their lineup for 2026.

Russell and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli are no doubt growing anxious over their future given that they are yet to put pen to paper for a deal beyond the end of this season, with Wolff's glaring interest in signing four-time champion Max Verstappen a threat to both of their futures.

Though the Dutchman has confirmed his loyalties to Red Bull for 2026, Wolff has made no secret of the fact that he is keen to sign the champion in the future.

And Brundle has now claimed that Wolff's public efforts to secure Verstappen have left Russell feeling hurt.

The British racer has unsurprisingly outshone his rookie team-mate during the 2025 campaign but neither of them have secured a new deal, with Antonelli's nerves now seeping through into his on-track performance.

During FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, Antonelli beached his W16 in the gravel for the second race weekend running, leading to further questions over his future.

Mercedes driver duo facing F1 uncertainties

In the run up to Sunday’s Italian GP, Brundle was asked by Nico Rosberg what he would do with Antonelli for next season if he was in Wolff’s shoes.

Brundle responded, also touching on Russell's situation live on Sky Sports.

"I’d take him but I would have signed George [Russell] a long time ago because George is not happy is he," he said.

"It’s very easy to see that George feels quite bruised about all the Max [Verstappen] talk and what have you through the summer, but when you look at the car at McLaren and other teams, I just think they’ve injected too many of their own problems into the driver lineup, I’d keep him."

Rosberg then suggested if he was in Wolff’s position, he would hold off on handing the rookie a new contract yet, suggesting the winter break as the best time to do so.

Rosberg then gave his verdict, adding: "Unfortunately at the moment you’d have to still wait and you’d have to wait it out until the end of the season and maybe make the call in the winter then.

"Because at the moment it’s hard to sign it today. There’s too many mistakes still happening from young Antonelli but I do believe he has huge potential and he should be there next year."

