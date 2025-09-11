Marko declares Red Bull star 'on schedule' for F1 promotion

Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has expressed approval of a thriving young F1 star as he considers a replacement for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese racer has struggled at the wheel of the infamously tricky RB21 since making the step up from Racing Bulls at this year's Japanese GP, with his future now up in the air.

After only managing to score nine points in five months at the team, Tsunoda's place not just within the Red Bull driver pool, but in F1 as a whole is now in jeopardy.

In conversation with Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung, Marko discussed his thoughts on promoting Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar up to the main team, declaring that the 20-year-old is on the right path to make the move in 2026.

"We are right on schedule. He is fully integrated and will get several more opportunities with us this year," said Marko.

Marko keeping a keen eye on Hadjar

Though Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen may have confirmed his spot at the squad for next year, his team-mate is yet to be confirmed with Tsunoda's chances of remaining at the team getting slimmer with each race weekend.

At the Italian GP, Red Bull's new team principal Laurent Mekies made a mess of neither confirming nor denying Tsunoda's future at the outfit, with it becoming increasingly clear that the Japanese driver must now fight to stay in the sport.

The junior squad's F1 lineup have consistently outperformed Tsunoda in 2025, making matters worse for the 25-year-old.

And following Hadjar's maiden podium in the sport at the Dutch GP last month, Marko appeared increasingly eager to get the Frenchman geared up for a promotion, with F2 driver Arvid Lindblad on the 82-year-old's radar to replace Hadjar as well.

