Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri in FIA summons at Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri have both been summoned by the FIA ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

For the first time in his Ferrari career, Hamilton takes to the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza in front of the passionate tifosi, but he will have his work cut out to secure his first grand prix podium with the Scuderia.

Though the seven-time champion failed to finish last weekend's Dutch GP, the 40-year-old failed to slow under double waved yellows early on, and as a result, was handed a five-place grid penalty for the main event in Monza.

But Hamilton was not the only F1 star to DNF at Zandvoort after Lando Norris suffered an engine failure, handing McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri a greater lead in the championship standings.

Heading into the 16th round of the 2025 campaign, both Hamilton and Piastri have been summoned by F1's governing body ahead of the first practice session of the weekend.

FIA reveal F1 cars summoned at Monza

The FIA named the three drivers and the cars that had been summoned prior to the on-track action in Italy, with Hamilton's Ferrari, Piastri's McLaren and Isack Hadjar's Racing Bulls vehicle required to partake in this weekend's car display procedure.

For an hour on Friday at Monza, the three teams and cars selected must be parked in their pit stop position to be displayed to the media, while the team's second car must be available for viewing in the garage.

Those selected for presentation are not allowed to carry out pit stop practice during their presentation time slot, which at the Italian GP is between 12pm and 1pm.

In the case of adverse weather conditions, the FIA did advise that five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the car display procedure, teams would be notified that the process may be conducted in the competitors' designated garage area.

At any race weekend where it is raining during the allotted presentation slot, the governing body asks teams to leave the cars in position and use awnings.

Such practice should not be necessary in Monza given the weekend is set for sunny spells, although there is a threat of rain on Friday morning.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull issue driver lineup update as Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

READ MORE: F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver

READ MORE: Alpine announce F1 driver debut at Italian Grand Prix

Related