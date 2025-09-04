Max Verstappen gatecrashes Ferrari F1 star's interview

Max Verstappen's impish side came out to play yet again at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, where he was caught crashing another F1 star's interview.

The four-time world champion garnered a reputation as something of a petulant, closed-off figure early in his career, but the expanded insight fans are now given into drivers' lives has shown that his on-track persona is very different to his personality off-track.

While he's still more than willing to stonewall interview and press conference questions when he doesn't want to be present, the Dutchman's sense of fun is often on display when he's interacting with other drivers and those he knows well.

On this occasion, that came in the form of leaning through from the back of a golf cart to honk the horn at Charles Leclerc and RTL journalist Kai Ebel, apparently wishing the latter a happy birthday.

Prankster Verstappen strikes again

Ebel first appeared irritated when the beeping of the cart interrupted his interview with the Ferrari star, complaining 'it's not very friendly here' before realising the identity of his gatecrasher and laughing, 'ah of course, it's Max'.

Verstappen, who recently became a father for the first time, has allowed his more carefree side to shine through as of late, with the world championship out of his grasp this year.

The Dutchman talked last month about his future in the sport, admitting: "I probably won't continue until I'm 44.

"I think this has already been more than I could have ever dream of, you know, back in the day. So, of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull issue driver lineup update as Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

READ MORE: Alpine announce F1 driver debut at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related