Red Bull were one of three F1 teams to have their car summoned by the FIA for their car display procedure at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The FIA named the three drivers and the cars that had been summoned prior to the action at Zandvoort, with Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull, Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber required to partake in the weekend procedure.

For an hour on Friday, the cars selected must be positioned in their pit stop slot to be displayed to the media, while the other car will be available for viewing in the garage.

Teams selected for presentation are not allowed to carry out pit stop practice during their presentation time slot, which at the Dutch GP was between 11:00am and 12:00pm.

Tsunoda’s crucial half of the F1 season

Tsunoda's car was selected at the Dutch GP

If Tsunoda wants to salvage his F1 career with Red Bull, the Japanese driver will have to improve his performances from the Dutch GP onwards.

The 25-year-old currently languishes in P18 in the drivers’ standings, below both Racing Bulls drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.

In fact, Tsunoda has not scored a point in a grand prix since Imola, only managing three points finishes in total with Red Bull.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Dutch GP weekend, Tsunoda revealed his target to guarantee himself a seat in F1 for next season.

"Score points, I think that's the main thing. That's it," he told media on Thursday.

"It's been a while since I scored points but at the same time, in those moments I didn't score points I also knew that I was [going] in the right direction and especially the last two races before the summer break after I got upgrades, I kind of proved to myself and proved to them that I'm still there.

"Its good that I'm able to show some performance there but at the same time obviously it's a team, that's why I need the points and what I need to do for the second half."

