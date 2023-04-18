'Back-stabbing' Red Bull accused of BETRAYAL as Hamilton BACKED in Crashgate saga - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 18 April 2023 00:09 - Updated: 00:09

Daniil Kvyat has said he felt ‘betrayed’ when Red Bull demoted him to Toro Rosso in favour of Max Verstappen in 2016, calling the move ‘a stab in the back’.

Massa told 'there's a TIME LIMIT' on Hamilton Crashgate appeal

A British F1 veteran has backed Lewis Hamilton by claiming that Felipe Massa cannot ‘cancel’ the result of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix in his quest to alter the result of that year’s world championship.

Former F1 driver claims he'd 'PUT MONEY' on Verstappen winning a title with Ferrari

Max Verstappen has formed part of one of Formula 1's most iconic driver-team partnerships during his time with Red Bull – but a former F1 driver has claimed he'd bet money on the Dutchman winning a world title with Ferrari.

Las Vegas GP chief admits fans 'are NOT HAPPY' about vital element of flagship race

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm has explained that fans are not happy with the lack of general admission ticket opportunities for this year's race.

F1 boss makes SURPRISE claim about Red Bull dominance

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has told the sport's investors that Red Bull's current dominance is far less important to many fans than expected.

