Brian Van Hinthum

Monday 17 April 2023 19:30 - Updated: 20:12

Max Verstappen has formed part of one of Formula 1's most iconic driver-team partnerships during his time with Red Bull – but former F1 driver Michael Bleekemolen has claimed he'd bet money on the Dutchman winning a world title with Ferrari.

The Dutch driver signed a new long-term contract with Red Bull in 2022 that will keep him with the Milton Keynes-based team until the end of the 2028 season.

Therefore, if Bleekemolen's prediction is to come true it will take a lot of patience or money to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull.

Verstappen is currently a two-time world champion following consecutive world titles in 2021 and 2022, and the early signs suggest that he'll claim his third title in 2023 given Red Bull's considerable pace advantage.

Verstappen is laying the foundations for a third consecutive world title with Red Bull

Bleekemolen's Verstappen bet

When asked whether Verstappen could win a world title with Ferrari, Bleekemolen told GPFans: "Yes, I would put my money on it. I think so.

"Who is good, the car or the driver? That's true in a lot of teams."

Bleekemolen then suggested that Verstappen is capable of pushing his machinery to the maximum, no matter which team he is driving for.

Added the 73-year-old: "Put Max in a McLaren, he might be in the middle of the field or even further forward. Who's to say?"

You can watch the entire interview with Michael Bleekemolen below: