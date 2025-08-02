F1 action DELAYED at Hungarian Grand Prix after high drama

The beginning of Q2 during qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix was delayed after gravel caused disruption to the F1 session.

F1's race director delayed the start of Q2 to clear away gravel on the track at Turn 12, with drivers such as Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg running off track and bringing the stones with them onto the track.

It was only a minor delay to proceedings, with the cars returning to the track once the marshals had cleared the gravel away.

However, by this point, rain was reported at Turn 6 as the weather looked to threaten qualifying in Budapest.

The start of Q3 was also delayed at the Hungaroring, with the start time pushed back by the race director by five minutes with the session promptly resuming.

New order at Hungarian Grand Prix

Q1 already saw high drama where Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out, and Max Verstappen was only able to set a lap time good enough for P11.

A shock team left Red Bull in their wake during qualifying, with Aston Martin enjoying a resurgence in form and settling in as the second-best team behind McLaren.

Isack Hadjar also continued his impressive form that he displayed on Friday, and comfortably made it through to Q2 whilst also setting competitive times in the top 10.

The threat of rain eventually dissipated, but teams still had to contend with a drop in track temperature with the weather hampering some early preparations for their qualifying laps.

Drama continued to unfold in qualifying however, where both Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli made an early exit in Q2 with both drivers in disbelief.

