F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Budapest for round 14 of the 2025 season and the Hungarian Grand Prix in the last race before the summer break.

The Hungarian GP weekend will be crucial for Lando Norris if he hopes to make gains in the championship over team-mate Oscar Piastri, with 16 points currently separating them in the standings.

Max Verstappen will also be working hard to salvage his chances of a world title at the Hungaroring, but if McLaren's pace throughout 2025 is anything to judge by, they will once again be leading the pack in Budapest.

Can Piastri emulate the achievements of his first grand prix victory in Hungary from a year ago, or will Norris stake his claim to the world title this weekend?

Firstly, all 20 drivers will have to battle it out for pole position in qualifying, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli hoping for a better showing than last weekend at Spa.

F1 Qualifying times - Hungarian Grand Prix

Qualifying kicks off at the Hungarian GP today (Saturday, August 2) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, August 2 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)3pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10am Saturday
United States (CDT)9am Saturday
United States (PDT)7am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
**HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

F1 Standings

