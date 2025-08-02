F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Budapest for round 14 of the 2025 season and the Hungarian Grand Prix in the last race before the summer break.

The Hungarian GP weekend will be crucial for Lando Norris if he hopes to make gains in the championship over team-mate Oscar Piastri, with 16 points currently separating them in the standings.

Max Verstappen will also be working hard to salvage his chances of a world title at the Hungaroring, but if McLaren's pace throughout 2025 is anything to judge by, they will once again be leading the pack in Budapest.

Can Piastri emulate the achievements of his first grand prix victory in Hungary from a year ago, or will Norris stake his claim to the world title this weekend?

Firstly, all 20 drivers will have to battle it out for pole position in qualifying, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli hoping for a better showing than last weekend at Spa.

F1 Qualifying times - Hungarian Grand Prix

Qualifying kicks off at the Hungarian GP today (Saturday, August 2) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, August 2 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 4pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 3pm Saturday United States (EDT) 10am Saturday United States (CDT) 9am Saturday United States (PDT) 7am Saturday Australia (AEST) 12am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 5pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS **Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

