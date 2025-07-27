Lewis Hamilton has slammed his F1 performance at the Belgian Grand Prix after a self-proclaimed 'unacceptable' qualifying session.

Brundle reveals sneaky F1 'cheat' at Belgian GP

Martin Brundle has revealed the sneaky way F1 rivals have previously gained an advantage at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull F1 star suffers embarrassment after FIA take action over driving too slowly

The FIA have taken action against Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda in an embarrassing verdict that may have hit a little too close to home.

Qualifying Results: Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian GP embarrassment as McLaren dominate

Lando Norris will head a McLaren front row lockout at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, pipping team-mate Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second in qualifying.

Red Bull smash F1 season record at first race since Christian Horner sacking

While referencing Friends, a 1990s gaming legend and, of course, the Spice Girls - GPFans' Chris Deeley dives in to the significance of Red Bull F1 project and their promising Saturday.

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

F1 fans have stormed the comments section on social media after Max Verstappen was ‘blamed’ for Lewis Hamilton's spin at the Belgian Grand Prix.

