close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Mekies replaces Horner at Red Bull

Red Bull smash F1 season record at first race since Christian Horner sacking

Red Bull smash F1 season record at first race since Christian Horner sacking

Mekies replaces Horner at Red Bull

To paraphrase The Rembrandts, it hasn't been Red Bull's month, season or year.

Less than wings, the energy drink-owned team appear to have been fitted with lead weights which have dragged them further and further down the timing sheets since early in 2024.

Times may be changing though, with Christian Horner departing earlier this month and the broader team immediately putting in their most cohesive performance of the season.

Saturday at the Belgian Grand Prix was the first time all year that Q3 consisted of both Red Bull cars and both Racing Bulls. That's right, just like a terribly designed dartboard, Q3 was 40% bull.

The closest they'd got before that, for those wondering? Monaco, when Tsunoda's Q2 exit (12th) ruined the fun.

Horner out, Red Bull good?

Max Verstappen was the unsurprising leader of the organisation, overcoming a costly mistake to recover and snatch fourth place behind Charles Leclerc and the McLarens just hours after his sprint race win.

After him came the Racing Bulls pair of Isack 'Sonic the Hadjhog' Hadjar and Liam Lawson in seventh and eighth respectively, just ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in ninth – a drop from his fifth on the timing sheets in Q2.

What can we deduce from this? Did Horner impact on-track performance by his sheer presence? Were Lawson and Hadjar starstruck working in the same organisation as a Spice Girl's husband? Did he have a little remote control in his pocket that gave Tsunoda's cooling suit a little zap when it looked like he was about to set a fast lap?

Probably not, no. More likely, this sort of result was bound to happen. It's not like any of the team's drivers have been strangers to Q3 this year, it's just that the consistency hasn't been there. But if you have any theories, we'd love to hear them in the comments.

F1 Qualifying Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:40.562
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.085
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.338
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.341
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.639
6George RussellMercedes+0.698
7Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.722
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.748
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.766
10Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.825
11Esteban OconHaasEliminated in Q2
12Ollie BearmanHaasEliminated in Q2
13Pierre GaslyAlpineEliminated in Q2
14Nico HulkenbergSauberEliminated in Q2
15Carlos SainzWilliamsEliminated in Q2
16Lewis HamiltonFerrariEliminated in Q1
17Franco ColapintoAlpineEliminated in Q1
18Kimi AntonelliMercedesEliminated in Q1
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinEliminated in Q1
20Lance StrollAston MartinEliminated in Q1

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Gp embarrassment as McLaren dominate

READ MORE: F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Christian Horner Charles Leclerc
FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix

  • Today 14:13
Max Verstappen 'will STAY' at Red Bull
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen 'will STAY' at Red Bull

  • Yesterday 21:27

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton loses more ground in Ferrari battle as Max Verstappen narrows gap

  • 28 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull smash F1 season record at first race since Christian Horner sacking

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton slams 'unacceptable' Ferrari display at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate

  • 3 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

  • Today 16:17
F1 Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton demands Gaza ceasefire

  • Today 15:28
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x