close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
The FIA Logo

F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

The FIA Logo

The FIA have placed F1 stars Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll under investigation after a pitlane incident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

As Hulkenberg pulled out to join the queue of cars heading into the pitlane for qualifying, the Aston Martin of Stroll moved into his path and the two made contact.

The incident caused a piece of Hulkenberg's front wing endplate to fall off, and the collision will be investigated by the stewards after qualifying for an unsafe release.

Both drivers managed to make it out onto the track for qualifying and set competitive lap times, despite the Sauber's damage.

Stroll and Alonso tussle with rivals in pitlane

Pitlane chaos at Belgian GP

Hulkenberg and Stroll were not the only drivers involved in a pitlane incident prior to qualifying, with Fernando Alonso another Aston Martin driver that nearly got into trouble.

The champion complained that the Haas of Ollie Bearman made an unsafe release into his path in the pitlane, where Alonso had to hit the brake pedal hard to avoid a nasty incident.

"I had to brake as hard as I could and nearly got hit," Alonso said over team radio.

The stewards originally noted the incident between Alonso and Bearman, but determined no further action would taken, with both cars making it cleanly onto the track for qualifying.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

READ MORE: F1 star ruled out BEFORE race at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes FIA F1 Aston Martin
FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen LOSES key Red Bull ally for Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen LOSES key Red Bull ally for Belgian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:09

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate

  • 5 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 56 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton demands Gaza ceasefire

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spa as weekend set for chaotic conditions

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen LOSES key Red Bull ally for Belgian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:09
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x