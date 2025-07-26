F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

The FIA have placed F1 stars Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll under investigation after a pitlane incident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

As Hulkenberg pulled out to join the queue of cars heading into the pitlane for qualifying, the Aston Martin of Stroll moved into his path and the two made contact.

The incident caused a piece of Hulkenberg's front wing endplate to fall off, and the collision will be investigated by the stewards after qualifying for an unsafe release.

Both drivers managed to make it out onto the track for qualifying and set competitive lap times, despite the Sauber's damage.

Stroll and Alonso tussle with rivals in pitlane

Pitlane chaos at Belgian GP

Hulkenberg and Stroll were not the only drivers involved in a pitlane incident prior to qualifying, with Fernando Alonso another Aston Martin driver that nearly got into trouble.

The champion complained that the Haas of Ollie Bearman made an unsafe release into his path in the pitlane, where Alonso had to hit the brake pedal hard to avoid a nasty incident.

"I had to brake as hard as I could and nearly got hit," Alonso said over team radio.

The stewards originally noted the incident between Alonso and Bearman, but determined no further action would taken, with both cars making it cleanly onto the track for qualifying.

