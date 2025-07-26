close global

Lewis Hamilton, generic, 2025

Lewis Hamilton slams 'unacceptable' Ferrari display at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, generic, 2025

Lewis Hamilton has slammed his F1 performance at the Belgian Grand Prix after a self-proclaimed 'unacceptable' qualifying session.

The seven-time world champion made an early exit in SQ1 on Friday at Spa, after a spin ruined his chances of a high starting position for the sprint race and Hamilton finished a lowly P15.

Hamilton had the chance to rectify his error a second time with grand prix qualifying on Saturday, and appeared to get through to Q2 at the end of the session.

The FIA had other ideas however, with Hamilton's lap time being deleted for exceeding track limits at Raidillon and he dropped out of qualifying in Q1.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Craig Slater after qualifying, Hamilton labelled his own performance as 'unacceptable' and apologised to his Ferrari team.

When asked if he was feeling more comfortable with the car, Hamilton said: “Not particularly, I was the same as I was for the rest of the weekend. We made some changes, the car didn’t feel terrible. It was even tougher for us to put a second set [of tyres] on just for us to get through Q1.

“Not great and then from my side, another mistake. I’ve really got to apologise to my team, its just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s. Its a very, very poor performance from myself.”

Lewis Hamilton endures nightmare Spa weekend

Hamilton's double Q1 exit in Spa

Hamilton was not the only F1 star to make a double Q1 exit in qualifying at Spa, with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli also knocked out in SQ1 and Q1.

Both drivers will start Sunday's grand prix towards the back of the grid, with Hamilton slightly ahead in P16 and Antonelli in P18.

Following qualifying, Hamilton was shocked when his race engineer Riccardo Adami relayed the FIA's decision to delete his lap time over the team radio, with the airwaves turning silent as he made his way back to the garage.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc managed to outpace Max Verstappen and secure a third place grid slot behind the McLarens for Sunday's grand prix.

