Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Monaco

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Monaco

F1 fans have stormed the comments section on social media after Max Verstappen was ‘blamed’ for Lewis Hamilton's spin at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s sprint race was ruined when he spun out in SQ1 on Friday and was knocked out of the session, ensuring a measly P17 grid slot for Saturday.

The seven-time world champion spun at the final corner on his last flying lap, but Sky Sports pundit’s Martin Brundle and Anthony Davidson suggested that it was not Hamilton’s fault and instead a technical issue.

It did not take long before the incident was mocked on social media, with one fan sharing a clip of the spin on X with an edited Max Verstappen kicking Hamilton’s Ferrari into a pivot.

While the video was clearly light-hearted, some fans did not seem to take it this way, where one wrote in the comments section: “When doesn’t Verstappen get blamed?”

Another used the clip is a chance to try and disprove the Sky Sports theory, and wrote: “IDK how people say its cars fault. Look at the boards he brakes super late and uses way more downshift engine braking than usually, obviously it was gonna spin him out. Imo the pressure got to him, he does that a few times this year.”

Thankfully, others could muster a sense of humour and responded: “I wasn't sure at first, but now that I have seen the video evidence, I can't believe he did that!”

Another added, “10 place grid penalty for Bearman” and “10 place grid penalty for Ocon.”

Hamilton had a disastrous sprint race

Hamilton’s nightmare Belgian GP sprint

Hamilton was unable to make up any major ground over the 15-lap Belgian GP sprint race, where he finished P15 and marking his lowest finish with Ferrari this season.

The 40-year-old brushed off the sprint race disappointment but he suffered an even bigger setback on Saturday after again getting knocked out in Q1 in qualifying ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

Meanwhile, F1 rival Max Verstappen claimed his first sprint race victory in 2025 after a lap one overtake on Oscar Piastri at Les Combes, and managed to fend off both McLarens through all 15 laps.

As a result of his Spa sprint victory, Verstappen acquired the maximum eight points in a bid to claw back his chances of a fifth world title in 2025.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Martin Brundle Sky Sports Belgian Grand Prix Anthony Davidson
