F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton loses more ground in Ferrari battle as Max Verstappen narrows gap

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton loses more ground in Ferrari battle as Max Verstappen narrows gap

Lewis Hamilton lost yet more ground on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Saturday's sprint race saw the Brit fail to meaningfully improve on his spin-affected grid slot, finishing well out of the points in 15th while his team-mate took a comfortable fourth place and the five points that went with it.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's impressive defensive performance saw him hold off Oscar Piastri for nearly 15 full laps to snatch maximum points, bringing him narrowly back toward the title battle which looks to be leaving him behind.

For his part, the single extra point Piastri took for finishing second to Lando Norris' third could prove crucial in what looks like being an incredibly close fight for the championship.

Further down the table, points finishes for both of Haas' drivers left them just a single point away from catching Aston Martin for eighth in the constructors' championship, and just one more from matching Racing Bulls.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren241
2Lando NorrisMcLaren232
3Max VerstappenRed Bull173
4George RussellMercedes147
5Charles LeclercFerrari124
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari103
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes63
8Alex AlbonWilliams46
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
10Esteban OconHaas27
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls22
12Lance StrollAston Martin20
13Pierre GaslyAlpine19
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin16
15Carlos SainzWilliams16
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls12
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull10
18Oliver BearmanHaas8
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber4
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint

Position Team Points
1McLaren473
2Ferrari227
3Mercedes210
4Red Bull180
5Williams62
6Sauber41
7Racing Bulls37
8Aston Martin36
9Haas35
10Alpine19

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

F1 Standings

