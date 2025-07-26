Lewis Hamilton lost yet more ground on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Saturday's sprint race saw the Brit fail to meaningfully improve on his spin-affected grid slot, finishing well out of the points in 15th while his team-mate took a comfortable fourth place and the five points that went with it.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's impressive defensive performance saw him hold off Oscar Piastri for nearly 15 full laps to snatch maximum points, bringing him narrowly back toward the title battle which looks to be leaving him behind.

For his part, the single extra point Piastri took for finishing second to Lando Norris' third could prove crucial in what looks like being an incredibly close fight for the championship.

Further down the table, points finishes for both of Haas' drivers left them just a single point away from catching Aston Martin for eighth in the constructors' championship, and just one more from matching Racing Bulls.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Position Driver Team Points 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 241 2 Lando Norris McLaren 232 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 173 4 George Russell Mercedes 147 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 124 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 103 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 63 8 Alex Albon Williams 46 9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 37 10 Esteban Ocon Haas 27 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 22 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 19 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 16 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 16 16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 10 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 8 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 4 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 473 2 Ferrari 227 3 Mercedes 210 4 Red Bull 180 5 Williams 62 6 Sauber 41 7 Racing Bulls 37 8 Aston Martin 36 9 Haas 35 10 Alpine 19

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

