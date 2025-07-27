close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen after his Sprint win at Spa

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Max Verstappen after his Sprint win at Spa

Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Lando Norris continued his impressive form from Silverstone and trounced team-mate Oscar Piastri for pole position on Saturday.

While Max Verstappen won the sprint race, he was only able to qualify fourth and behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, making for an exciting start to the Belgian GP between the top four.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will have to produce a herculean effort to battle from 16th on the grid to recover into the top 10, after a deleted lap time resulted in a Q1 exit.

However, could the weather play into the seven-time world champion's hands and allow him to pull off a surprise performance for Ferrari?

Here is what time and where you can watch the Belgian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Lando Norris starts on pole at the Belgian GP

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 27, 2025

Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
*GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian GP embarrassment as McLaren dominate

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

  • Yesterday 22:56

Latest News

Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Christian Horner

  • 44 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari apology as F1 cheat revealed

  • 3 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

  • Yesterday 22:56
Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star suffers embarrassment after FIA take action over driving too slowly

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x