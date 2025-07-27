F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27) at 3pm local time (CEST).
Lando Norris continued his impressive form from Silverstone and trounced team-mate Oscar Piastri for pole position on Saturday.
While Max Verstappen won the sprint race, he was only able to qualify fourth and behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, making for an exciting start to the Belgian GP between the top four.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will have to produce a herculean effort to battle from 16th on the grid to recover into the top 10, after a deleted lap time resulted in a Q1 exit.
However, could the weather play into the seven-time world champion's hands and allow him to pull off a surprise performance for Ferrari?
Here is what time and where you can watch the Belgian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 27, 2025
Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|*Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.
F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
