F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Lando Norris continued his impressive form from Silverstone and trounced team-mate Oscar Piastri for pole position on Saturday.

While Max Verstappen won the sprint race, he was only able to qualify fourth and behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, making for an exciting start to the Belgian GP between the top four.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will have to produce a herculean effort to battle from 16th on the grid to recover into the top 10, after a deleted lap time resulted in a Q1 exit.

However, could the weather play into the seven-time world champion's hands and allow him to pull off a surprise performance for Ferrari?

Here is what time and where you can watch the Belgian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Lando Norris starts on pole at the Belgian GP

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 27, 2025

Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 27, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo *Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian GP embarrassment as McLaren dominate

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

Related