F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

With all the sprint action out of the way, attention will switch on Saturday afternoon to main F1 race duties at the Belgian Grand Prix.

There are a maximum of 33 points on offer for drivers this weekend, with 25 of those awarded to the winner of Sunday's main event.

Qualifying for that main race takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen set to renew their world championship battle.

Piastri leads the way in the drivers' standings, but is attempting to end his three-race grand prix win drought at Spa, with Norris having diminished his championship lead thanks to a stunning home victory at Silverstone last time out.

The Australian has four pole positions in 2025, the same number as Verstappen and one more than Norris, and the sealing of top spot on Saturday has often resulted in success on Sunday during this year's campaign.

Ferrari, meanwhile, are hoping to get closer to McLaren and Mercedes this weekend, with a number of upgrades that have been brought to the track to try and give Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a boost - both of whom are without a grand prix pole position in 2025.

But who will come out on top in main race qualifying at Spa, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - Belgian Grand Prix

Main race qualifying kicks off at the Belgian GP today (Saturday, July 26) at 4:00pm local time (CEST), ahead of Sunday's grand prix at Spa.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 26 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 4pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 3pm Saturday United States (EDT) 10am Saturday United States (CDT) 9am Saturday United States (PDT) 7am Saturday Australia (AEST) 12am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 5pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton causes Belgian Grand Prix DELAY after spinning out

Related