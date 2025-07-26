F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
With all the sprint action out of the way, attention will switch on Saturday afternoon to main F1 race duties at the Belgian Grand Prix.
There are a maximum of 33 points on offer for drivers this weekend, with 25 of those awarded to the winner of Sunday's main event.
Qualifying for that main race takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen set to renew their world championship battle.
Piastri leads the way in the drivers' standings, but is attempting to end his three-race grand prix win drought at Spa, with Norris having diminished his championship lead thanks to a stunning home victory at Silverstone last time out.
The Australian has four pole positions in 2025, the same number as Verstappen and one more than Norris, and the sealing of top spot on Saturday has often resulted in success on Sunday during this year's campaign.
Ferrari, meanwhile, are hoping to get closer to McLaren and Mercedes this weekend, with a number of upgrades that have been brought to the track to try and give Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a boost - both of whom are without a grand prix pole position in 2025.
But who will come out on top in main race qualifying at Spa, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!
F1 Qualifying times - Belgian Grand Prix
Main race qualifying kicks off at the Belgian GP today (Saturday, July 26) at 4:00pm local time (CEST), ahead of Sunday's grand prix at Spa.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, July 26 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|9am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6pm Saturday
How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.
F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
