F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

With all the sprint action out of the way, attention will switch on Saturday afternoon to main F1 race duties at the Belgian Grand Prix.

There are a maximum of 33 points on offer for drivers this weekend, with 25 of those awarded to the winner of Sunday's main event.

Qualifying for that main race takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 26), with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen set to renew their world championship battle.

Piastri leads the way in the drivers' standings, but is attempting to end his three-race grand prix win drought at Spa, with Norris having diminished his championship lead thanks to a stunning home victory at Silverstone last time out.

The Australian has four pole positions in 2025, the same number as Verstappen and one more than Norris, and the sealing of top spot on Saturday has often resulted in success on Sunday during this year's campaign.

Ferrari, meanwhile, are hoping to get closer to McLaren and Mercedes this weekend, with a number of upgrades that have been brought to the track to try and give Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc a boost - both of whom are without a grand prix pole position in 2025.

But who will come out on top in main race qualifying at Spa, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - Belgian Grand Prix

Main race qualifying kicks off at the Belgian GP today (Saturday, July 26) at 4:00pm local time (CEST), ahead of Sunday's grand prix at Spa.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 26 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)3pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10am Saturday
United States (CDT)9am Saturday
United States (PDT)7am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.

F1 fans can watch the Belgian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

