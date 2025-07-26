A flurry of upgrades have been confirmed for Red Bull's RB21 by an official FIA statement at the Belgian Grand Prix.

With the team sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship and Max Verstappen's chances of securing a fifth consecutive title all but over, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have decided to make a plethora of changes.

Helmut Marko said earlier this week that the upgrades are the last role of the dice, and could decide whether the championship stays in Verstappen's hands, or is surrendered to one of the McLaren drivers.

Verstappen is currently sat 68 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and has only won two of the first 12 races of the 2025 campaign - although did triumph at the sprint race on Saturday.

However, could the Belgian GP prove to be the turning point for Red Bull, under the stewardship of a new team principal for the first time for over 20 years in Laurent Mekies?

An official FIA statement has now confirmed the scale of the upgrades that have been made to Verstappen's RB21, with the front wing, sidepod inlets, engine cover, front suspension and the rear corner of the car all being updated.

Red Bull have a new team principal in Laurent Mekies

What changes have been made to Red Bull's car?

The load on the front wing has been changed, with a revised camber and incidence designed to improve performance.

Both the sidepod and engine cover updates, however, are more to do with improving the reliability of the car's parts.

F1 is at the halfway stage of the season, and Red Bull hope that this last throw of the dice will allow Verstappen to get himself back into contention to claim a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

Focus will now switch fully to the development of the 2026 car, with wholesale regulation changes presenting an opportunity for teams to make a jump on the rest of the competition.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz confirmed during FP1 in Belgium that these upgrades, like the ones that have also been added to Ferrari's car, will likely be the final upgrades of the 2025 season.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance

READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

Related