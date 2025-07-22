F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How one team have vital lesson to learn to avoid disqualification

The Belgian Grand Prix is a huge weekend for Mercedes F1 star George Russell - in more ways than one.

Russell may have spent the last two weeks longingly tracing the outlines of Sardinia on a map, after reports speculated about a meeting between Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff on the Italian island.

To secure a deal for 2026, Russell will have to push the boat out this weekend – or Pershing yacht if you’re so inclined – and try to emulate his success last year at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Oh, wait? Russell had barely kissed his silverware in Belgium before his trophy was brutally swiped away, following a post-race investigation and was disqualified from the Belgian GP.

In a year where Russell’s performances matter more than ever, the Mercedes star must avoid similar disappointment at the 2025 Belgian GP.

Russell was disqualified from the 2025 Belgian GP

Why was George Russell disqualified from the Belgian GP?

Russell pulled off an impressive one-stop strategy in Belgium last year to take the victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton. However, his Mercedes was measured 1.5kg under the 798kg minimum weight limit after the race, which prompted an instant disqualification.

Later, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin revealed that the excessive tyre and plank wear contributed to the reduced weight of the car, alongside Russell’s own weight loss during the race.

Drivers lose up to two to three kilograms of weight during a race distance on average, with Russell losing significantly more than expected as his Mercedes weighed exactly the same as Hamilton's prior to the race.

Russell's disqualification highlighted how the tiniest detail can alter a race result, and just how intricately every aspect of a driver and their car must be monitored to achieve perfection.

While Mercedes’ one-stop strategy was admirable last year, the excess in multiple areas cost him the race victory and is a mistake they cannot repeat this weekend.

Russell would love to best his rival Verstappen at Spa this weekend, especially given the context of the past few weeks. However, in doing so Russell will have to factor in the mistakes of last year, overcome them and still succeed to prove to Mercedes why he should be retained at the team.

