Lewis Hamilton DMs A-list star with 'unexpected' message

An A-list sporting star has revealed that she received a ‘surprise message’ from F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after a major achievement earlier this month.

The seven-time world champion's name transcends F1, with his sporting success opening doors in the celebrity world from co-producing Hollywood's F1 movie to co-chairing the Met Gala, the most infamous night on the fashion industry's calendar.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Sergio Perez set for return

Hamilton also recognises and supports fellow sporting talent from alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and now most recently tennis star Coco Gauff.

The American recently made headlines following her first win at the French Open, marking the 21-year-old’s second Grand Slam victory after success at the US Open in 2023.

Speaking during an appearance on sports channel ESPN, Gauff was asked if she received any unexpected DMs following her victory and named Hamilton as the most surprising celebrity who contacted her.

"Probably Lewis Hamilton, he DMd me," she said.

"I saw that actually this morning and he sent a nice message saying that he was so proud in the way that I handled everything too, that was pretty cool."

Hamilton congratulates Coco Gauff on French Open victory

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in F1, but is an inspiration even outside the sport

Alongside Hamilton, Gauff revealed she also received congratulations from former US president Barack Obama and legendary film director Spike Lee, naming them as the three people who sent her the most memorable messages.

Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at Roland Garros, but her rival's comments after the match caused controversy where she seemingly belittled the 21-year-old’s triumph in Paris.

"I think she won the match not because she played incredible,” Sabalenka said to the media at the time.

"Just because I made all of those mistakes, if you look from the outside, from kind of easy balls."

Sabalenka has since apologised to Gauff for her comments, and the two-time Grand Slam winner issued an understanding response in conversation with ESPN.

"The comments, I was a little bit surprised by them but at the end of the day what happened happened," Gauff continued.

"I mean she was probably emotional about it so I’m not going to take it with too much of anything, and I do hope people give her a little bit of flack too."

READ MORE: F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

Related