Lewis Hamilton celebrates ‘epic’ podium position
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has celebrated his friend Lindsey Vonn's 'epic' podium finish in a Skiing World Cup event.
Hamilton took to Instagram to post his support for the 40-year-old legendary skier, who claimed her first World Cup podium since 2018, but her 138th overall.
Vonn has made a stunning comeback to the top of the sport, having been dealt multiple setbacks including knee problems which forced her to retire in 2019.
The American has since undergone a partial knee replacement and is within one start of tying the record for the most World Cup starts by a female racer, a mark held by Renate Goetschl of Austria.
Vonn is also a three-time Winter Olympics medallist, with her gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in alpine skiing being one of the highlights of her stellar career.
F1 champion Hamilton shares tribute to Vonn
If there's one person who understands how to launch a sporting comeback it is Lewis Hamilton, who re-shared Fis Alpine's video on his Instagram page highlighting Vonn's incredible comeback achievement, writing: "Epic!! Knew you could do it and am so proud of you."
Hamilton and Vonn have been great friends for many years, with the American regularly visiting races during Hamilton's Mercedes days, and the pair featuring on each other's Instagram pages.
After Hamilton's victory at the 2016 US Grand Prix - his 50th in the sport - Vonn posted a picture of the two embracing, saying she was 'so proud' to call the Brit her friend.
Vonn's second-place finish in the World Cup super-G race has wrapped up her 2025 comeback season, and she has even suggested that she has her sights set on a fifth Winter Olympics appearance at next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
