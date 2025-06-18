Mercedes F1 star gatecrashes Brad Pitt interview as A-lister praises victory

close global

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Brad Pitt is used to being the star attraction, but the Hollywood A-lister was more than happy to share the spotlight with one of F1's biggest names at the launch of the new F1 movie.

Pitt was joined on the red carpet by a host of celebrities and F1 drivers in Times Square on Monday evening at the film's premiere, ahead of its official release next week.

The Oscar-winning actor stopped to catch up with Sky Sports presenter Craig Slater, but the conversation was interrupted almost immediately as he greeted Mercedes' George Russell.

Pitt congratulated the Brit on his stunning victory at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, before the pair joked about their matching attire for the big event.

On working alongside the likes of Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who played a key advisory role throughout production, he said: "Can you believe they even let us in? It's insane.

"[They] let us in the world, let us in race weekends, let us embed ourselves in the season, I've just never heard anything like it, especially in a sport which is so revered.

"It's really special."

Hollywood star Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in the new movie

Pitt leads all-star cast for F1 thriller

Pitt - who plays veteran racer Sonny Hayes in the movie - features alongside Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris, while a number of F1 stars also make an appearance.

It was shot at a number of iconic tracks, including Silverstone, with the fictional team at the heart of the film even given a garage in the pit lane on multiple occasions.

The critics' reviews have been largely positive, although Williams racer Carlos Sainz was somewhat cautious when providing his assessment to reporters.

Most of the drivers were in attendance at the star-studded event, but there was no sight of defending champion Max Verstappen, who opted to spend time with his new daughter instead.

